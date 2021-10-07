The much awaited details of #Prabhas25 is here! Superstar Prabhas has announced the title of his 25th film! Yes, the film has been titled as Spirit and it would be helmed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. It is reportedly a pan-India action entertainer and it would be produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series Films and Bhadrakali Pictures. Prabhas says, ‘Kickstarting my journey with SPIRIT. Directed by @sandeepreddy.vanga and produced by #BhushanKumar @tseriesfilms & #BhadrakaliPictures!’.

Prabhas And Sandeep Reddy Vanga Team Up For Spirit:

