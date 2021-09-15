Jayasurya plays a musician in the upcoming film Sunny by director Ranjith Sankar. It is their seventh collaboration together and the makers even dropped a short teaser of the movie. The film explores the journey of a musician who is on a path of self-discovery and bound to make feel-good music unleashing his inner emotions. It is Jayasurya’s 100th film and will arrive on Amazon Prime Video on September 23.

Watch Sunny Teaser Below

