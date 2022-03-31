Taanakkaran trailer is out! Helmed by Tamizh, the synopsis of the Tamil film reads, "It deals with the hardships a slew of young police trainees face at a training camp. Vikram plays an aggressive trainee who questions senior officers who are ruthless during the training sessions." Taanakkaran is all set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on April 8 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam languages respectively.

Check Out The Trailer Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)