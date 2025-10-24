Rajasthan bureaucrat Chhotu Lal Sharma was suspended on Thursday after a video showing him physically assaulting a petrol pump employee in Bhilwara went viral. The incident occurred when Sharma, an RAS officer posted in Pratapgarh, allegedly slapped a worker who refused to refuel his car before another vehicle. Following the altercation, police arrested three petrol pump employees, Deepak Mali, Prabhu Lal Kumawat, and Raja Sharma, after both sides filed complaints accusing each other of misbehavior and assault. An official order issued by the Rajasthan government stated that Sharma was suspended under Rule 13 of the Rajasthan Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1958, and directed to report to the Personnel Department in Jaipur. The incident also reignited controversy over Sharma’s past, which includes multiple suspensions, disciplinary actions, and domestic disputes. Adding to the drama, it later emerged that the woman accompanying him, Deepika Vyas, who claimed to be his wife, is not legally married to the officer. Bhilwara: SDM Chhotu Lal Sharma Slaps Petrol Pump Employee in Rajasthan, Staff Hits Back After Argument Over Fuel Queue, CCTV Video Goes Viral.

Chhotu Lal Sharma Suspended After Slapping Petrol Pump Employee

Jaipur, Rajasthan | Chhotu Lal Sharma, SDM, reportedly involved in a clash at a CNG pump, has been suspended pic.twitter.com/Q5mk8v7vh0 — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2025

Rajasthan: SDM Chotu Lal Sharma slaps Petrol Pump Employee in Bhilwara SDM : "I am the SDM here, my car came first" Petrol pump employee slaps him back. 3 arrested. Now, SDM's wife claims staff misbehaved with her. pic.twitter.com/TDrvOWoE2V — Anil Thakur (अनिल ठाकुर) (@Anil_NDTV) October 23, 2025

