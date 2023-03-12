Fans of Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 will get to witness the gala episodes soon! And with that, from the contestants to the audience, all are going to be in for a treat as the superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna will grace the singing reality show. The Twitter handle of aha has dropped the promo video and even revealed the dates of the gala episodes. It is happening on March 17 and 18. Telugu Indian Idol 2: BSF Jawan Chakrapani Who Serves at the India-Pakistan Border Wins Hearts with His Singing (Watch Video).

Balayya To Grace Telugu Indian Idol 2

The Unstoppable #Balayya is back on aha!🔥😎 God of masses will grace the biggest musical gala of #TeluguIndianIdol2 and bless the young singers! World class Music, Unlimited fun and wholesome entertainment is guaranteed on March 17&18.#NandamuriBalakrishna.#GalaWithBala❤️ pic.twitter.com/kJR7zY7ar6 — ahavideoin (@ahavideoIN) March 12, 2023

