Nivin Pauly announced his next film Thaaram on Easter today with a picture that is flashy, colourful, and dazzling. It however doesn't give too much information about the film. It is directed by Vinay Govind. Nivin asserts that soon he will share more details about the film.

Super excited to announce my next film — #Thaaram to be directed by @Vinay_Govind, written by @vivekranjit with cinematography by Pradeesh M Varma and music by @rahulrajt . More details shortly. Happy Easter everyone! 😊 pic.twitter.com/ZxSdb7gy9f — Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) April 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)