The newly married couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are spending quality time in Thailand and the latter has shared a few stunning pictures of his wifey on Instagram. The Lady Superstar has rocked the casual look. She opted for a white eyelet crop top and paired it with denims. Take a look at her pictures below. Vignesh Shivan Shares Mushy Pictures With Nayanthara From Their Thailand Vacay!

Gorgeous Nayanthara

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)