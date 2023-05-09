Jude Anthany Joseph’s recently released Malayalam film 2018, based on the 2018 Kerala Floods, has been winning audiences’ hearts. In an interview the filmmaker shared that his next project would be a mass entertainer and Nivin Pauly would be starring in it. He also shared that it is a commercial flick for which the director even hopes to get Vijay Sethupathi onboard. If this happens, it would indeed be a mass combo on the big screens. 2018 Movie Review: Jude Anthany Joseph's Film Celebrates Humanity in the Face of Tragedy; Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Lal Shine In Their Roles.

Jude Anthany Joseph’s Next Project

