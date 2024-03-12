Thalapathy Vijay’s generous act has made headlines as he generously donates Rs 1 crore towards the construction of the new Nadigar Sangam building. The South Indian Artistes’ Association has responded with heartfelt gratitude, expressing their appreciation through an official statement. They mentioned in the statement that the actor made this contribution from his personal funds. Thalapathy Vijay Donates Rs 1.30 Crore Towards COVID-19 Relief Funds.

