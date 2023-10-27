Actor Chiyaan Vikram will be appearing in Dhruva Natchathiram: Chapter One – Yuddha Kaandam. Directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, the film is set to release on November 24, 2023. However, fans are eagerly awaiting an update on his next film, Thangalaan, with the release date to be revealed today at 5 pm. Expectations for Thangalaan have risen following a glimpse release. Directed by Pa Ranjith, the movie also features Malavika Mohanan, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Pasupathy, and others in important roles. It is produced by Studio Green with music by GV Prakash Kumar. Thangalaan: On Chiyaan Vikram's Birthday, Makers Drop Exclusive Making Footage From Sets and It's Insane (Watch Video)

This is going to be 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OqV2auXBhR — G.V.Prakash Kumar (@gvprakash) October 27, 2023

