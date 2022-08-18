The first long promo titled The Ghost: Thamahagane from Nagarjuna Akkineni's next is out and it looks kickass. Directed by Praveen Sattaru, the action thriller’s clip sees the lead tough as a 'steel'. The more than 2 minute video shows us Akkineni as a sword fighter who's badass at killing enemies. The film releases in theatres on October 5. The Ghost Teaser: Nagarjuna Akkineni Kills Enemies With His Sword in First Look From Praveen Sattaru’s Film (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)