Kubera: Dhanush Drops an Intriguing Poster As He Unveils the Title of His Next Film With Rashmika Mandanna (Watch Video)

The wait is finally over! On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, Dhanush has finally revealed the name of his tentatively named film D51 with Rashmika Mandanna. The Sekhar Kammula directorial has been titled 'Kubera'. Dhanush's massive transformation in the first look poster will leave you wanting more. Kubera also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Jim Sarbh, produced by Suniel Narang and Puslur Ram Mohan Rao. DNS: Makers Tease Exciting News About Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Sekhar Kammula's Upcoming Project at THIS Time on January 18.

Dhanush's next film titled Kubera

Check out the exciting video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)