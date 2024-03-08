Kubera: Dhanush Drops an Intriguing Poster As He Unveils the Title of His Next Film With Rashmika Mandanna (Watch Video)

On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, Dhanush revealed the title of his upcoming film D51 as 'Kubera'.

Socially Mamta Naik| Mar 08, 2024 07:00 PM IST

The wait is finally over! On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, Dhanush has finally revealed the name of his tentatively named film D51 with Rashmika Mandanna. The Sekhar Kammula directorial has been titled 'Kubera'. Dhanush's massive transformation in the first look poster will leave you wanting more. Kubera also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni and Jim Sarbh, produced by Suniel Narang and Puslur Ram Mohan Rao. DNS: Makers Tease Exciting News About Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Sekhar Kammula's Upcoming Project at THIS Time on January 18.

Dhanush's next film titled Kubera

Check out the exciting video:

