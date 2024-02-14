Tamil Star Dhanush is currently gearing up for his third directorial venture, Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam. The actor-director took to his X (previously Twitter) to share the magical first look poster of the upcoming film on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam features Matthew Thomas, Priya Prakash Varrier, Anikha Surendran, Rabiya Khatoon, Pavish V, Ramya Ranganathan and Venkatesh Menon. GV Prakash Kumar scores music for the film, while Dhanush's parents, Kasthuri Raja and Vijaylakshmi Kasthuri Raja, produce the movie under the banner Wunderbar Films. Captain Miller OTT Streaming Date and Time: Here’s How To Watch Dhanush’s Period-Action Film Online!.

First Look Poster of Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam:

