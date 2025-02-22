Thudarum is an upcoming Malayalam film that marks the much-awaited reunion of Mohanlal and Shobana after two decades. The film’s first single, “Kanmanipoove”, beautifully captures the iconic duo’s timeless chemistry, once again winning hearts. Sung by MG Sreekumar and composed by Jakes Bejoy, the melodious track perfectly complements Mohanlal and Shobana’s magical onscreen presence. Fans are already in awe of their effortless charm, making this song an instant favourite. While anticipation for Thudarum continues to build, the film’s official release date is yet to be announced. L360: Mohanlal Reunites With Shobana For His 360th Film Directed by Tharun Moorthy (See Pics).

‘Thudarum’ First Single ‘Kanmanipoove’

