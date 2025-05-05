Thudarum is on track to surpass L2: Empuraan as the highest-grossing Malayalam film, despite both starring Mohanlal and releasing just a month apart. However, like many theatrical releases, Thudarum has fallen victim to online piracy. A viral video now shows the film being played inside a tourist bus in Kerala. Producer M Renjith of Rejaputhra Visuals has vowed to take strict legal action, while speaking to a news channel. The bus owner claims his staff were unaware of the violation, attributing it to a passenger who allegedly connected their phone to the vehicle’s AV system to screen the film. The details of all passengers on that trip have been collected to find the culprit. ‘Thudarum’ Movie Review: Mohanlal Gets Fantastic Showcase of His Brilliance in Tharun Moorthy’s Gripping Fan-Tribute Thriller.

'Thudarum' Move Played on Tourist Bus

