Thudarum Movie Review: I’m not always a fan of movies that feel like a director’s fanboy tribute to a superstar. We’ve seen how B Unnikrishnan burnt his hands - and more - making Aarattu, a fan-worship piece for Mohanlal. But Thudarum, directed by Tharun Moorthy, is a different beast. It may well be a fanboy tribute, but it’s backed by a captivating screenplay, tight direction, and a superstar performer used brilliantly by the filmmaker. There’s a stretch in the second half that doesn’t quite live up to the high bar the film sets for itself - and I still rank it below Moorthy’s previous two films (Operation Java had a smarter screenplay and Saudi Vellaka is more emotionally resonant) - but Thudarum is undeniably compelling in what it sets out to achieve. ‘Thudarum’ Movie Review: Mohanlal ‘The Complete Actor’ Is Back, Critics Laud Tharun Moorthy’s Film Co-Starring Shobana.

Shanmugham (Mohanlal) is a former movie stuntman now working as a cab driver. He cherishes his old Ambassador car, treating it with almost sacred reverence - much to the mockery of his family and friends, who call him 'Benz.'

Watch the Trailer of 'Thudarum':

His family includes his Tamilian wife Lalitha (Shobana), a college-going son, and a younger daughter. Trouble arrives when his beloved car is confiscated by the police over a seemingly trivial matter. Just as he’s about to get it back - after plenty of pleading and bureaucratic runaround - something dark and drastic happens.

'Thudarum' Movie Review - Not the Movie You’re Expecting

If you walked into Thudarum expecting a feel-good family drama based on its misleading trailer, prepare to be gobsmacked. Even if you heard Mohanlal likening it to Drishyam in pre-release interviews, the film still finds ways to surprise you.

A Still From Thudarum

Yes, Moorthy and co-writer KR Sunil borrow heavily from the Drishyam blueprint. After a gripping prologue involving a landslide and a chilling (yet unseen) discovery by firemen, the film switches gears into a heartwarming, family-friendly vibe. I especially loved the opening credits sequence that reveals Shanmugham’s life and family through still photographs.

There’s a definite Drishyam vibe in how this initial stretch is presented - think Georgekutty’s peaceful family life before the storm - but here, Shanmugham’s obsessive love for his car takes centre stage. Moorthy goes full fanboy, peppering the film with references to Lalettan’s past films and real-life nods, including the trolled lines from Odiyan and Marakkar, which are hilariously resurrected in a single scene.

'Thudarum' Movie Review - Pop Culture and a Promising Set-Up

Like many recent films, Thudarum plays with meta references, dipping into meme culture and Instagram reels. There’s some fun banter, a delightful cameo from Premalu’s Sangeeth Prathap, and the beautiful "Kanmanipoove" track that sets the tone before the storm hits.

The plot thickens when a smug sub-inspector, Benny (Binu Pappu), takes hold of Shanmugham’s car and refuses to let go.

A Still From Thudarum

It’s with the introduction of the main antagonist that Thudarum shifts to another gear. Ad man Prakash Varma makes a terrific acting debut as a seemingly genial cop - almost too friendly to be true. His unsettling cheerfulness hints at something more sinister, and Varma ends up stealing several scenes, towering over even Mohanlal in the early going.

He reminded me of a modern-day Narendra Shetty - perhaps even a twisted reflection of Drishyam’s Georgekutty, sharing not just a name, but possibly a crime. The entire stretch from his introduction to the shocking revelation in the jungle just before the interval is utterly riveting.

'Thudarum' Movie Review - Psychological Turmoil to Revenge Drama

The second half thankfully maintains the momentum. It focuses first on Shanmugham’s psychological breakdown and then begins layering in twists. I found the film’s big reveal somewhat predictable, despite its efforts to keep us guessing. This is where Thudarum evolves from a psychological thriller into a revenge drama.

A Still From Thudarum

There are standout moments - particularly when Mohanlal the actor gets to shine, even while his mass appeal is cleverly retained. I also loved how the rain becomes a narrative and emotional device, both amplifying the drama and triggering plot turns. ‘Thudaram’ Is a Violent Movie? Mohanlal-Shobana’s Malayalam Film Gets Surprisingly Strong Rating From British Censor Board – Find Out Why!

Moorthy may not have been seen as a 'mass' filmmaker before, but he proves the genre is well within his grasp. He gives fans clap-worthy moments without succumbing to excessive fan service - a restraint I appreciated.

'Thudarum' Movie Review - Where the Film Wobbles

I only wish that same restraint had extended into the final act. Thudarum sticks to the Drishyam blueprint but pivots it towards something closer to Pulimurugan. If Georgekutty was all brains, Shanmugham is about brawn. Those expecting a cerebral showdown might be disappointed by the hero’s more physical and direct approach to vengeance.

A Still From Thudarum

Once the film enters full revenge mode, the pacing and screenplay falter. There are extended police torture scenes that feel excessive - even disturbing - and the violence is unusually intense for a Mohanlal film. A scene hints that Shanmugham might be psychotic, but this thread is left underexplored.

There’s a police station fight that has some over-editing, but it’s still enjoyable for fans thanks to well-timed slo-mo and appealing posturing for the hero.

By the time all the cards are on the table, the film falls into a predictable groove. Some flashbacks are unnecessarily repeated, spoon-feeding the audience. The emotional climax also leans into melodrama, but the groundwork isn’t strong enough to earn it. If you feel moved, it’s likely due to Mohanlal’s performance more than the script.

'Thudarum' Movie Review - The Complete Actor Returns

What ultimately holds Thudarum together - through both its peaks and stumbles - is Mohanlal’s powerhouse performance. Few filmmakers today tap into the full range of his abilities. The Drishyam saga is a rare example, and while Malaikottai Vaaliban may be divisive, it too showcased his dramatic prowess. Thudarum joins that elite group.

A Still From Thudarum

Whether he’s playing the loving dad, the tortured soul, or the vengeance-fuelled juggernaut, Mohanlal pulls off each transition with grace and impact. And honestly, who else can go from everyday man to unstoppable force so effortlessly? The film ends with the words “Mohanlal… Thudarum" - a mic-drop moment clearly aimed at the haters, though will there be any after this one?

'Thudarum' Movie Review - Supporting Cast and Technical Craft

Shobana, sadly, is underused. Her presence feels more like a nostalgic callback to her iconic pairings with Mohanlal. She’s solid in the first half but has little to do later on, beyond enduring some tough scenes. Still, she delivers some killer stares.

A Still From Thudarum

Prakash Varma’s debut is outstanding, and Binu Pappu makes for a fittingly menacing foil. The rest of the ensemble - Thomas Mathew, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Irshad, and Aarsha Chandini Baiju - do their parts well.

On the technical side, Thudarum is impressive. Shaji Kumar's cinematography shines, especially in the night sequences and the forest scenes, which feature some elegant overhead shots. Jakes Bejoy’s music and background score elevate the film, blending folk elements into the thriller segments with finesse.

'Thudarum' Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Thudarum may borrow from the past, but it carves out its own space - thrilling, brutal, occasionally in need of editing, but always watchable. This isn’t just another Mohanlal vehicle - it gives the actor room to shine in all his glory, reminding us why he’s still one of the finest we have. When the film roars, it roars with purpose. When it stumbles, it still lands on its feet - thanks, in large part, to a lead performance that anchors everything. Tharun Moorthy may have stepped into fanboy territory, but he’s done it with intention, craft, and a keen sense of how to balance star power with substance.

Rating: 3.5

