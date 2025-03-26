The much-anticipated trailer of Thudarum, starring Mohanlal and Shobana, was unveiled by the makers on Wednesday (March 26). The upcoming Malayalam crime drama directed by Tharun Moorthy marks the reunion of Mohanlal and Shobana, one of Mollywood's most iconic pairs, after 15 years. The one-minute-and-fifty-seven-second trailer is packed with humour and thrilling moments that will not only leave you laughing but will also keep you on the edge of your seat. The trailer begins with romance-filled moments between Mohanlal and Shobana's characters, evoking nostalgia. Mohanlal plays a family man who gets caught up in a problem that forces him to leave his soft side behind. The trailer unveil becomes more special as it comes just a day before the release of Mohanlal's highly anticipated action thriller L2: Empuraan, directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran. A release date for Thudarum is yet to be announced by the makers. ‘Thudarum’: Mohanlal and Shobana Enjoy Tea Time in NEW Poster From Tharun Moorthy’s Upcoming Film (See Pic).

Watch the Trailer of ‘Thudarum’:

