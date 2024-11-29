Mohanlal and Tharun Moorthy's upcoming film titled Thudarum has grabbed much attention ever since its announcement. The movie marks the collaboration of one of the most loved on-screen pairs of Mollywood Mohanlal and Shobana. The actors will be reuniting for a film after 15 years. After unveiling the title and first look of Thundarum earlier this month, Mohanlal has dropped a new poster featuring him with the leading lady Shobana. In the new poster, Mohanlal and Shobana are captured during tea time, and the charm the frame holds is simply indescribable! The post was captioned, "Some stories are meant to continue… Presenting #Thudarum". Thudarum is touted to be a family drama and a release date for the film is yet to be announced. L360 Is ‘Thudarum’: Mohanlal Announces Title of His Next With Director Tharun Moorthy; Check Out Film’s First Look Poster!.

Mohanlal and Shobana in Second Look From ‘Thudarum’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

