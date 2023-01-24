Upasana Kamineni Konidela shared an emotional post on Instagram grieving the loss of her grandmother Pushpa Kamineni. Ram Charan’s wife penned a note and shared pictures remembering her grandma. She mentioned in her post, “I made peace with her departure by learning to celebrate her life. RIP. Pushnani brought me up & I will remember her fondly forever.”Shriya Saran, Namrata Shirodkar, Sonali Bendre, Huma Qureshi and many other celebs expressed their heartfelt condolences to the family. Mahesh Babu Shares Mother Indira Devi’s Rare Throwback Pic as a Tribute After Performing Her Last Rites.

Upasana Kamineni Konidela On Her Grandmother’s Demise

Celebs Offer Condolences

Upasana Kamineni Konidela’s Grandmother Passes Away (Photo Credits: Instagram/@upasanakaminenikonidela)

