Ustaad Bhagat Singh is the upcoming Telugu film starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead. The makers are all set to drop the film’s first glimpse. It will happen on May 11 at 4.59pm. Directed by Harish Shankar, it is one of the most anticipated movies of Pawan Kalyan, which is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Ustaad Bhagat Singh: Sreeleela Roped In As the Female Lead for Pawan Kalyan's Next (View Post).

Ustaad Bhagat Singh First Glimpse

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)