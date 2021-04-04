Vakeel Saab Pre Release Event was organised by the makers and the grand event had fans of the south superstar gather with anticipation in large number. The event took place at Shilpakala Vedika and Pawan Kalyan along with the film's entire team was present at the venue with fans following COVID-19 protocols.

Scenes From Vakeel Saab Pre Release Event

Fans Gather Outside Vakeel Saab Pre Release Event

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)