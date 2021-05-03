According to a report in The Times Of India, a person named Sudhakar has filed a complaint against the makers of Vakeel Saab. The complaint has been registered at Punjagutta Police Station. In his complaint, Sudhakar apparently alleged that his phone number was displayed in a scene in the film without his permission.

He added that he is getting spammed with calls from anonymous people who are also verbally abusing him. The report further suggests that Sudhakar’s lawyer has sent a notice to the producers of the film and a response is awaited.

Meanwhile, Check Out The Trailer Of The film Here;

