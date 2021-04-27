Power star Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab to digitally premiere on Amazon Prime Video on April 30. The film was released theatrically on April 9. Helmed by Venu Sriram, the court-room drama stars Nivetha Thomas, Shruti Hassan, Anjali, Prakash Raj and Ananya Nagalla in the cast.

Check Out the New Trailer Below:

