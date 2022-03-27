Director H. Vinoth's directorial Valimai starring Ajith Kumar in a key role released on ZEE5 recently. The film had a good run in theatres and is now making noises on the OTT platform. The film has managed to garner a record of 200 million streaming minutes in 48 hours of its premiere. The film has been released in four languages -- Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on the OTT platform.

Take A Look At The Tweet Below:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)