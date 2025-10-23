Smriti Mandhana continued her good form in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2025 as she scored a century to help India Women get to a good score against New Zealand Women. Mandhana started the competition rather slowly but picked up things up since the match against Australia. This time, she makes it big, completing her century in just 88 deliveries. This is her 14th century in ODI cricket, second most in women's cricket history. This is her fifth century in this calendar year. WPL 2026: Women's Premier League Mega Auction Set To Be Held in Last Week of November in New Delhi, Say Sources.

Smriti Mandhana Scores Her 14th ODI Century

