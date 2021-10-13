Valimai is the upcoming action thriller helmed by H Vinoth. It will feature Ajith Kumar aka Thala Ajith, Huma Qureshi and Kartikeya Gummakonda in the lead. It was a few days ago when we had seen unseen pictures of Ajith and Huma from the sets of the film. And here’s a treat for all fans once again! Many more unseen pictures of the superstar and his co-star Kartikeya have been published online and those photos have taken internet by storm. These photographs are published by a Tamil weekly magazine. We bet, the handsome hunks’ avatars will leave each one of you mighty impressed.

Picture Of Thala Ajith And Kartikeya Gummakonda From Valimai

Ajith Kumar Is All Smiles

The Star

