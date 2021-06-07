South actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in colloboration with some of the stars from the industry has released a video that teaches the netizens how NOT to wear a msk. The clip features Aishwarya Rajesh, Regina Cassandra, Sundeep Kishan, Priyadarshi and more. It's a great initiative with an apt message in these testing times.

Check It Out:

Thank you for being so awesom n cool..thank u all for doing it as soon as I asked u..!! Love you guys so much..!!Something fun from us to you.. How to wear a Mask 😷 @aishu_dil @ReginaCassandra @VidyuRaman @sundeepkishan @Actor_Krishna @actorsathish @priyadarshi_i @iYogiBabu pic.twitter.com/q6dAJwhZ1a — 𝑽𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒍𝒂𝒙𝒎𝒊 𝑺𝒂𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒉𝒌𝒖𝒎𝒂𝒓 (@varusarath5) June 7, 2021

