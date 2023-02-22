Varisu released in theatres on January 11. The film starring Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead premiered on Amazon Prime Video today (February 22) in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam languages. The Hindi version of Varisu will stream on the OTT platform from March 8. Well, fans of Vijay will have to wait a little longer if they are planning to watch the Hindi dubbed version. Varisu Movie Review: Thalapathy Vijay's Infallible Energy Isn't Enough To Save This Cliche-Ridden Family Entertainer (LatestLY Exclusive).

Varisu In Hindi On Amazon Prime

