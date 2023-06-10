Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi are the newly engaged couple! The ceremony took place at the former’s residence last evening (June 9) in the presence of family members and relatives. Soon after the engagement ceremony, Varun and Lavanya shared pictures on social media flaunting their engagement rings. The two dressed up in simple ethnic outfits and looked stunning together. Actress Megha Akash To Get Married to a Politician’s Son – Reports.

Varun Tej Konidela And Lavanya Tripathi Engagement Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lavanya tripathi (@itsmelavanya)

