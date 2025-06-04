Malayalam film Padakkalam, starring Suraj Venjaramoodu and Sharafudheen, was released in theatres on May 8, 2025. The supernatural fantasy comedy, written and directed by Manu Swaraj, also features Niranjana Anoop, Saaf, Arun Pradeep, and Pooja Mohanraj in key roles. The film received mixed reviews from both audiences and critics. It follows the story of four nerdy comic book enthusiasts whose lives take a wild turn after they discover their professor possesses supernatural powers. The film is soon arriving on OTT. In case you missed watching Padakkalam in theatres, you can stream the film on JioHotstar from June 10, 2025, onwards. ‘Narivetta’ Movie Review: Tovino Thomas and Suraj Venjaramoodu Anchor This Unflinching Take On Tribal Oppression and State Violence (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘Padakkalam’ OTT Release Update

