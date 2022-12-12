The makers of Veera Simha Reddy are all set to release the second single from the film and the song is titled as “Suguna Sundari”. The song picturised on Nandamuri Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan is all set to be unveiled on December 15. The poster showcases the two actors in black outfits, sharing a sizzling chemistry. Veera Simha Reddy Release Date: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Film To Arrive in Theatres on January 12, 2023.

