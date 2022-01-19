The official trailer of Vishal’s next titled Veeramae Vaagai Soodum in Tamil and Saamanyudu in Telugu is out! Helmed by Thu Pa Saravanan, the story of the movie revolves around how Vishal who happens to be a common man from a middle-class family questions the authorities for abusing their powers. The clip sees Vishal in an action-packed avatar like never before.

Watch Tamil Trailer:

Watch Telugu Trailer:

