Venkatesh Daggubati next film, which is tentatively titled as Venky 75, will be helmed by HIT 2 director Sailesh Kolanu. The actor shared a glimpse of his look from the upcoming project that will be produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner of Niharika Entertainment. The makers even revealed more details will be shared on January 25. Rana Naidu Teaser: Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati’s Action-Packed Thriller Netflix Series Launched at TUDUM 2022 (Watch Video).

Venky 75 Announced

