Popular Odia singer Humane Sagar (Human Sagar) has died. He passed away on Monday, November 17, following multiple organ failure. He was 36. Humane Sagar was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar with acute chronic liver failure and was said to be in a critical condition. In an official statement, the AIIMS Bhubaneswar said that Sagar, who lent his voice to more than 100 Odia songs, "did not respond to treatment in spite of all aggressive and advanced care provided by an expert team of specialist doctors" and passed away at 9.08 PM on Monday. Singer Santilata Barik Chhotray Dies of Cancer at 64: Locals and Students Mourn Odia Bhajan Singer’s Death and Sing Her Devotional Songs (Watch Videos).

Odia Music Loses a Star: Human Sagar Passes Away at 34 Renowned Odia playback singer Human Sagar passed away today at AIIMS Bhubaneswar, at the age of 34. He had been undergoing intensive treatment following multi-organ failure, and despite continued medical care in the ICU,…

