Kannada superstar Sudeep took to X to express his heartfelt gratitude to his fans as he celebrates 29 years in cinema. In his post, the actor wrote a ‘thank you’ alongside a message that read, “It’s been an honor to entertain audiences and share stories that resonate with so many. The love and support I have received from all of you have been a constant source of motivation, and I am truly privileged to have such dedicated fans.” To mark his remarkable journey, fans shared popular video clips and images from his iconic roles and trended #29YearsOfSUDEEPism on X, celebrating his lasting impact on the film industry. ‘Every Hero Becomes a Bore in the End’: Kiccha Sudeep Hints at Retirement After Nearly 3 Decades; Kannada Star Shares Insights on What’s Next.

29 years,,, I feel an immense sense of gratitude for the journey I've experienced. It's been an honor to entertain audiences and share stories that resonate with so many. The love and support I have received from all of you have been a constant source of motivation, and I am… — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) January 31, 2025

Here is the CDP to Celebrate Abhinaya Chakravarthy @KicchaSudeep 's 29 Years Incredible Journey In Indian Cinema You have been an epitome of acting and performance.Thank you anna for the best moments you have given us to celebrate you in the theatres !! Let’s welcome the 30th… pic.twitter.com/nkGMw5SUyQ — Kiccha Sudeep Trends™ (@TheSudeepTrends) January 30, 2025

From his debut film to his latest blockbuster, he has given us countless memories to cherish. His journey is a testament to his hardwork, perseverance and love for story telling, thanks to him for being an inspiration to many!🫶🏻 Fvt film ❤️🥹#KicchaSudeep #29YearsOfSUDEEPism pic.twitter.com/yw6w1v8U2t — 𝗔𝗻𝗷𝗮𝗹𝗶 ✿︎ (@joysparkles11) January 31, 2025

