Actor Dhananjaya, affectionately called ‘Daali’ after his iconic character in Tagaru, has tied the knot. The 39-year-old actor, renowned for his roles in Kannada and Telugu films, and for portraying Jaali Reddy in Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa 2: The Rule, married Dr Dhanyatha Gauraklar in Mysore (officially Mysuru). Their wedding took place on February 15 at the Exhibition Ground in the city. Several photos and videos from Daali Dhananjaya and Dhanyatha’s marriage ceremony have surfaced online, showcasing them in traditional wedding ensembles. Jishin Mohan and Ameya Nair Are Engaged! Everything To Know About the Couple Set To Tie the Knot Soon.

Daali Dhananjaya and Dr Dhanyatha Gauraklar Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴋ ᴜ ʟ ꜰ ɪ ⚡ (@mr_uday_beatz)

The Traditional Wedding Ceremony

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CINEMA CIRCLE (@cinema_circle26)

Newly Married Couple

View this post on Instagram A post shared by daali_brothers18 (@daali_brothers18)

The Bride & Groom

View this post on Instagram A post shared by  𝐃𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐘  (@dolly__talkies_)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)