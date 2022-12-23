Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery have teamed up for a project that is yet-to-be-titled. Latest reports suggest that Bollywood hunk Vidyut Jammwal has been roped in for the upcoming Malayalam film and he would be playing the role of a villain. However, an official announcement is yet to be made. Mohanlal Teases Fans With a Mysterious Pic; Is This The Poster of His New Film With Lijo Jose Pelissery?

Vidyut Jammwal In Mohanlal’s Film

STRONG BUZZ: Actor #VidyutJammwal to play a strong antagonist role in #MohanlalWithLJP movie. Shoot will start from Jan 10th in Rajasthan.

