Superstar Vijay Sethupathi's son, Surya Sethupathi, is following his father's footsteps. Reportedly, the star kid is all set to make his debut as lead actor in upcoming movie titled Phoenix. The film will be directed by action choreographer Anl Arasu. However, more deets about the project is not out yet. Alsot to note, an official confirmation on this news is still awaited. Kaathal - The Core Review: Mammootty and Jyotika's Film Lauded by Critics as 'Bold and Unconventional'.

Surya Sethupathi to Make His Acting Debut:

Another star son rises ! @VijaySethuOffl 's son #SuryaVijaySethupathi who has done child artists roles earlier, will debut in the lead in action choreographer #ANLArasu 's Directorial debut #Phoenix ! pic.twitter.com/ImPbDjh8VG — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) November 24, 2023

