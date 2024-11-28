DocuBay, one of the leading documentary streaming platforms under IN10 Media Network, has announced its upcoming original, Fanatics. A gripping trailer for the documentary was dropped today (November 28). The one-minute-fifty-four-second clip explores the craze for movies in the South within the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam industries. Some actors are considered no less than gods, and this unique element makes the theatrical experience in the South far more superior. The trailer features South superstars like Allu Arjun, Kichcha Sudeep, and Vijay Sethupathi sharing their perspectives on the culture of actor worship in the region. However, the craze for one actor often invites hatred for another. DocuBay's Fanatics sheds light on the unfortunate stories of those who fell victim to such fanaticism. Directed by Aryan D Roy and produced by Arpita Chatterjee, DocuBay's Fanatics will be available for streaming from December 7, 2024. ‘Kargil 1999’ Review: DocuBay’s New Documentary Is a Powerful and Compelling Look at Indian Air Force’s Role in ‘Operation Safed Sagar’ (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch the Trailer for ‘Fanatics’ Below:

