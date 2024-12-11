IMDb (Internet Movie Database) has released its list of the Most Popular Indian Movies of 2024. Leading the chart is the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. In second place is the blockbuster Stree 2, featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. Maharaja, starring Vijay Sethupathi, takes the third spot, followed by Shaitaan, featuring Ajay Devgn, Jyotika and R Madhavan. In fifth place is Hrithik Roshan's action-packed Fighter. Other notable films from sixth to tenth place include Soubi Shahir's Manjummel Boys, Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Lakshya's Kill, Rohit Shetty's Singham Again and Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies, India's official entry for the 2025 Oscars. Google Year in Search 2024: Shraddha Kapoor’s ‘Stree 2’ Tops List of Most Searched Movies in India; Prabhas-Deepika Padukone’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Claims Second Spot.

