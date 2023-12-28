Vijayakanth Funeral Update: Actor-Politician's Last Rites Scheduled for 4.45 PM on December 29 at DMDK Office in Koyambed

Late Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam Chief and actor Vijayakanth's final rites will be held with full state honours at the party office in Koyambedu, Tamil Nadu, on December 29, at precisely 4:45 pm. The actor-politician and DMDK founder passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on December 28. Vijayakanth was admitted to MIOT Hospital in Chennai as his health deteriorated. Vijayakanth, Actor and Politician, Dies at 71 in Chennai After Testing Positive for COVID-19.

Vijayakanth Funeral Update:

Last rites for #Vijayakanth to be performed tomorrow, 29th Dec at 4.45.p.m. at the #DMDK party office premises in #Koyambedu. pic.twitter.com/GE3DizzdN8 — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) December 28, 2023

