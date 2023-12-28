Vijayakanth Funeral Update: Actor-Politician's Last Rites Scheduled for 4.45 PM on December 29 at DMDK Office in Koyambed

Vijayakanth passed away in Chennai today after testing positive for Covid-19. The distinguished actor and DMDK chief left a significant mark on Tamil cinema and politics.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 28, 2023 05:12 PM IST

Late Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam Chief and actor Vijayakanth's final rites will be held with full state honours at the party office in Koyambedu, Tamil Nadu, on December 29, at precisely 4:45 pm. The actor-politician and DMDK founder passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on December 28. Vijayakanth was admitted to MIOT Hospital in Chennai as his health deteriorated. Vijayakanth, Actor and Politician, Dies at 71 in Chennai After Testing Positive for COVID-19.

Vijayakanth Funeral Update: 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Actor Vijayakanth Captain Vijayakanth Chennai DMDK RIP Vijayakanth South Cinema Tamil Vijayakant Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Rasha Thadani, Bollywood’s Rising Stars To Debut In 2024
Close
Search

Vijayakanth Funeral Update: Actor-Politician's Last Rites Scheduled for 4.45 PM on December 29 at DMDK Office in Koyambed

Vijayakanth passed away in Chennai today after testing positive for Covid-19. The distinguished actor and DMDK chief left a significant mark on Tamil cinema and politics.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 28, 2023 05:12 PM IST

Late Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam Chief and actor Vijayakanth's final rites will be held with full state honours at the party office in Koyambedu, Tamil Nadu, on December 29, at precisely 4:45 pm. The actor-politician and DMDK founder passed away at a private hospital in Chennai on December 28. Vijayakanth was admitted to MIOT Hospital in Chennai as his health deteriorated. Vijayakanth, Actor and Politician, Dies at 71 in Chennai After Testing Positive for COVID-19.

Vijayakanth Funeral Update: 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Actor Vijayakanth Captain Vijayakanth Chennai DMDK RIP Vijayakanth South Cinema Tamil Vijayakant Vijayakanth Cause Of Death Vijayakanth Coronavirus Vijayakanth COVID-19 Vijayakanth Dead Vijayakanth Death Vijayakanth Death Cause Vijayakanth Death News Vijayakanth Demise Vijayakanth Dies Vijayakanth Health Vijayakanth news Vijayakanth Passes Away
You might also like
Alphonse Puthren Claims Vijayakanth Was ‘Murdered’ Like J Jayalalithaa, Wants Udhayanidhi Stalin to Investigate; Gold Director Also Wants Ajith Kumar to Enter Politics!
South

Alphonse Puthren Claims Vijayakanth Was ‘Murdered’ Like J Jayalalithaa, Wants Udhayanidhi Stalin to Investigate; Gold Director Also Wants Ajith Kumar to Enter Politics!
HC on Polygamy: Though Muslim Law Entitles Husband to Polygamy, He Has To Treat All Wives Equally, Says Madras High Court
News

HC on Polygamy: Though Muslim Law Entitles Husband to Polygamy, He Has To Treat All Wives Equally, Says Madras High Court
Vijayakanth Cause Of Death Vijayakanth Coronavirus Vijayakanth COVID-19 Vijayakanth Dead Vijayakanth Death Vijayakanth Death Cause Vijayakanth Death News Vijayakanth Demise Vijayakanth Dies Vijayakanth Health Vijayakanth news Vijayakanth Passes Away
You might also like
Alphonse Puthren Claims Vijayakanth Was ‘Murdered’ Like J Jayalalithaa, Wants Udhayanidhi Stalin to Investigate; Gold Director Also Wants Ajith Kumar to Enter Politics!
South

Alphonse Puthren Claims Vijayakanth Was ‘Murdered’ Like J Jayalalithaa, Wants Udhayanidhi Stalin to Investigate; Gold Director Also Wants Ajith Kumar to Enter Politics!
HC on Polygamy: Though Muslim Law Entitles Husband to Polygamy, He Has To Treat All Wives Equally, Says Madras High Court
News

HC on Polygamy: Though Muslim Law Entitles Husband to Polygamy, He Has To Treat All Wives Equally, Says Madras High Court
RIP Vijayakanth: Sonu Sood Reveals His Debut Film Kallazhagar Was a ‘Gift From the Legend’, Says ‘I Owe My Career to Him’
South

RIP Vijayakanth: Sonu Sood Reveals His Debut Film Kallazhagar Was a ‘Gift From the Legend’, Says ‘I Owe My Career to Him’
Annapoorani Streaming Date and Time: Here’s How To Watch Nayanthara’s Culinary Drama Online
South

Annapoorani Streaming Date and Time: Here’s How To Watch Nayanthara’s Culinary Drama Online
Google Trends Google Trends
Vijayakanth
500K+ searches
Captain Vijayakanth
200K+ searches
Dean Elgar
200K+ searches
India Women vs Australia Women
100K+ searches
Ratan Tata
100K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Google Trends Google Trends
Vijayakanth
500K+ searches
Captain Vijayakanth
200K+ searches
Dean Elgar
200K+ searches
India Women vs Australia Women
100K+ searches
Ratan Tata
100K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaAssembly Elections 2023Virat KohliAssembly Election Results 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
Google News Telegram Bot