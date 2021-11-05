Kamal Haasan will be celebrating his birthday on November 7. And ahead of the big day, the makers of his next Vikram dropped an explosive new poster from his upcoming film. The picture shared sees the superstar with a rifle in his hand along with an explosive effect in the backdrop. We also get to witness the actor in a never seen before avatar. FYI, the first glimpse of the star will be unveiled on November 6 at 6 PM.

Kamal Haasan in Vikram:

