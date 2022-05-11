The first single from Vikram titled “Pathala Pathala” is all set to be released today (May 11) at 7pm. Ahead of its launch, the makers have dropped a poster of Kamal Haasan and his swag is sure to leave you excited for this song. The song has been written and sung by Ulaganayagan and its music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Vikram: First Single From Kamal Haasan’s Film To Be Out On May 11; Check Out The Teaser Video.

Vikram First Single Pathala Pathala

