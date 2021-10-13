Actor Vishnu Manchu is the newly elected president of the Movie Artists Association (MAA). The actor-producer defeated rival Prakash Raj in MAA eMAA elections lections 2021, which were held in Hyderabad. Today (October 13), he assumed the MAA office and asked for positivity from one and all.

Check It Out:

I have today assumed the office of the President of MAA! Need all your wishes and send me positivity as much as you can. #MAA pic.twitter.com/cYUiuxmwQ9 — Vishnu Manchu (@iVishnuManchu) October 13, 2021

