India National Cricket Team head coach Gautam Gambhir offered prayers at the famous Maa Kamakhya temple in Assam's Guwahati ahead of the IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025. India were handed a shock 30-run defeat by South Africa in the first Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, the surface of which came into question with 38 wickets falling in just two and a half days. Gautam Gambhir had then defended the pitch curator, stating that the Indian batters did not play well. Ahead of the IND vs SA 2nd Test 2025, which is a must-win game for the hosts, Gautam Gambhir visited the iconic temple and offered prayers. Team India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak was also present. 'No Demons in the Wicket, Got Exactly What We Wanted' Gautam Gambhir Defends Eden Gardens Pitch Curator After India's Defeat in IND vs SA 1st Test 2025.

Gautam Gambhir Visits Maa Kamakhya Temple

Guwahati, Assam: Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir seeks blessings at Maa Kamakhya Temple pic.twitter.com/uyfW0MusN6 — IANS (@ians_india) November 20, 2025

