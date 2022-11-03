Wonder Women is the upcoming film starring Nadiya Moidu, Nithya Menen, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Padmapriya, Sayanora Phillip, Archana Padmini and Amruta Subhash. Helmed by Anjali Menon, the film revolves around a bunch of pregnant women who meet at a pre-natal class and start forming unlikely friendships. The film is all set to be premiered on SonyLIV on November 18. Chiyaan 61 Gets Titled as Thangalaan! Chiyaan Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan’s Avatars in Pa Ranjith’s Film Will Leave You Intrigued (Watch Video).

Watch The Trailer Of Wonder Women Below:

