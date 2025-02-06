Kadhalikka Neramillai, Ravi Mohan and Nithya Menen's Tamil film was released in the theatres on January 14 on the joyous festive occasion of Pongal and Sankranti. The movie, directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, received a positive response from both audiences and critics. Bankrolled by Udhayanidhi Stalin under Red Giant Movies, Kadhalikka Neramillai also features Yogi Babu, Vinay Rai, TJ Bhanu and Lal in supporting roles. In case you couldn't watch the movie in the theatres, here's an update. Kadhalikka Neramillai is soon going to make its OTT debut on Netflix on February 11. The movie will be available for streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Kannada languages. ‘Kadhalikka Neramillai’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Ravi Mohan and Nithya Menen’s Rom-Com Earns INR 2.35 Crore on Opening Day in India – Reports.

‘Kadhalikka Neramillai’ to Premiere on Netflix on February 11

⁠Kadhalargal gavanathirkku 👀💕… kadhalikka neram odhikkirunga, yaena… Kadhalikka Neramillai is coming soon to Netflix on 11 February, in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi!#KadhalikkaNeramillaiOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/nuAQsDsjy9 — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) February 6, 2025

