Kadhalikka Neramillai, starring Ravi Mohan and Nithya Menen, was released in the theatres on January 14. The Tamil romantic drama directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi received a positive response from audiences and critics alike. After a decent theatrical run, the film has finally arrived on OTT. In case you missed watching the film in theatres, you can finally binge watch the film on Netflix from Tuesday (February 11). The Ravi Mohan-starrer also features Yogi Babu, TJ Bhanu and Lal in supporting roles. Apart from Tamil, Kadhalikka Neramillai is also available for streaming in Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi languages. ‘Kadhalikka Neramillai’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Ravi Mohan and Nithya Menen’s Rom-Com Earns INR 2.35 Crore on Opening Day in India – Reports.

‘Kadhalikka Neramillai’ Now Available for Streaming on Netflix

Ungalukku pudichavangala izhu izhu izhu izhu izhuthuttu poi… Kadhalikka Neramillai paarunga 🤭❤️ Watch Kadhalikka Neramillai, out now on Netflix in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi. Kannada coming soon!#KadhalikkaNeramillaiOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/WHKzAbz2Qh — Netflix India South (@Netflix_INSouth) February 11, 2025

