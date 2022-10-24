The title of Chiyaan 61 has been announced. The film helmed by Pa Ranjith has been titled as Thangalaan and Chiyaan Vikram, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Malavika Mohanan would be seen in the lead roles. The makers have dropped glimpse of their characters and it will surely leave all movie buffs intrigued. Chiyaan 61: Vikram Collaborates With Pa Ranjith for His Next (View Post).

Thangalaan Title Announcement

