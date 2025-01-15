Kadhalikka Neramillai, the rom-com starring Ravi Mohan and Nithya Menen as the lead pair, released in theatres on January 14, coinciding with the Pongal festival. While the film received a positive response from the audience, its box office performance has been average. Despite the festive release, it managed to collect INR 2.35 crore on its opening day. The film, which also stars Yogi Babu and Lal, is written and directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi. Jayam Ravi Changes His Name to Ravi Mohan, Launches Ravi Mohan Studios to Support Emerging Talent.

‘Kadhalikka Neramillai’ Movie Collection

(Photo Credits: Website/Sacnilk)

